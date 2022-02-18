Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $100.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.29.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $2,131,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $52,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,198. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $76.68. 977,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,381. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.48.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

