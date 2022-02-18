TE-FOOD Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a market cap of $12.55 million and $118,135.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00038883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107903 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TONE is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

Buying and Selling TE-FOOD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

