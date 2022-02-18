Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HMN traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,696. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

