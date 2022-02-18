EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVO Payments by 370.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 168,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,089. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

