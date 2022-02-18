Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Update

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 382,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 293,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ARIS traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 194,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,334. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

