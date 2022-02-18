Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Expands By 43.4%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,189. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

