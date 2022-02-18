Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Short Interest Update

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 15th total of 796,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 741,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director William Huyett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RKLY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. 452,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -0.25. Rockley Photonics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.11.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

