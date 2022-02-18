O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE OI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 652,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,158. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

