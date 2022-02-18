O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.
Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
NYSE OI traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 652,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,158. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
