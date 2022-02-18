Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $32.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.81. 286,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $543.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.