Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $785.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group raised Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kering from €810.00 ($920.45) to €785.00 ($892.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of PPRUY stock traded up $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $75.03. 59,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,922. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $78.20. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $63.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2469 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.91%.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

