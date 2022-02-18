Vanilla Network Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $4.18 or 0.00010261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 2% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $465.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.19 or 0.07124192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,727.35 or 1.00010540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00051373 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 794,076 coins and its circulating supply is 649,461 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars.

