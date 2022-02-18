Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.79. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of $143.55 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.