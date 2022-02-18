$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Halozyme Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,865. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $56.40.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.