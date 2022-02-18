Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.08%.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a hold rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.59.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,312 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

