Infinitecoin Price Tops $0.0001 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $12.17 million and $57.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 112.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

