CryptoTycoon Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $8.57 or 0.00021046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. CryptoTycoon has a total market capitalization of $990,201.55 and $183,465.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTycoon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00038995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00107944 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 903,249 coins and its circulating supply is 115,534 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTycoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTycoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.