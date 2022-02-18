Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 2,572.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 362,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 349,374 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 431,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 284,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE EBR traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. 850,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,245. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

