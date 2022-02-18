Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in January

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 586,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 777,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 773,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after buying an additional 326,301 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 21,318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 252,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 251,131 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,298,000 after buying an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.89. 77,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,429. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

