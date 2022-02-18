Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Down 23.9% in January

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 484,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Perion Network stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. 375,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,114. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

PERI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

