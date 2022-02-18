UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPH shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of UpHealth in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of UpHealth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UpHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

UpHealth stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.36. 413,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. UpHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $3.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UpHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

UpHealth Company Profile

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

