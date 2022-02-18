Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $7.49 EPS

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Beer stock traded down $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $397.16. The company had a trading volume of 470,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,332. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $386.19 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $472.19 and its 200-day moving average is $512.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $734.27.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

