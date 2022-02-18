Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.64.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PANW traded down $27.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $499.14. 1,220,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $522.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.70. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67. The stock has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $31,621,495 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

