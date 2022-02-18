Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.140-$3.260 EPS.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,702. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.24.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.10.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.