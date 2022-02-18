Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,608,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,587,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.92. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 984,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 190,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,818,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 102,710 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.93.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

