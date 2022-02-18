Mint Club (MINT) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $2.38 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00025607 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

