Short Interest in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Declines By 22.9%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in STERIS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in STERIS by 10.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.70. The company had a trading volume of 624,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.07. STERIS has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

