Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 23.8% in January

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $10,146,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 12.49%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

