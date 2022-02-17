Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Declines By 23.2%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 306,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWEL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jowell Global in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jowell Global during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWEL traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 150,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,708. Jowell Global has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

