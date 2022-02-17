Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.11.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $5.46 on Thursday, reaching $64.79. 905,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,955. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.83.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,927,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,929,000 after buying an additional 2,640,910 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Guardant Health by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,554,000 after buying an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Guardant Health by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

