Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Announces Earnings Results

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

RBBN traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.50. 4,211,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,794 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 64,433 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 467,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBBN. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

