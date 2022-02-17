Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $216.82 Million

Equities analysts expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) to post sales of $216.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.47 million and the highest is $220.00 million. GoPro posted sales of $203.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on GPRO shares. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GPRO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.70. 2,375,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,428. GoPro has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $51,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,672 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,411. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

