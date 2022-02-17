Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Drops By 28.6%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 151,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -9.80%.
About New York City REIT
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
