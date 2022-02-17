The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GLU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,612. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $24.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.