The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,612. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $258,000.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

