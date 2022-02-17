Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

