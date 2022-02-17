Mango Markets Market Cap Tops $197.50 Million (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.41 or 0.07124655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,781.57 or 1.00039074 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00051060 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003087 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

