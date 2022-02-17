Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.20. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $53.75. 839,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,758. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

