Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 317,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,313. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $979.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

