AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.41. 496,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,858. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 203.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 77.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

