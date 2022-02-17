Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $734.27.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $10.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $397.16. 470,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,332. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $472.19 and a 200-day moving average of $512.78. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $386.19 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

