NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.130-$3.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,023,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,709,623. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

