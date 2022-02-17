Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of Aegon stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 476.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

