Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $50.04. 393,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 335,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 531,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

