Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Silgan also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $193,102.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,203 over the last ninety days. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Silgan by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.