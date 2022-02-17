Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Issues Earnings Results

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Fisker stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,364,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,125,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.88. Fisker has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fisker by 29.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fisker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

