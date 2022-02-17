Short Interest in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declines By 32.6%

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

DHF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,922. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $3.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 221.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

