BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1,374.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2,464.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

MUA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.69. 64,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,378. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

