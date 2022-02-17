Norman Gennaro Sells 7,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $820,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $494,250.00.

ZEN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -59.52 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $159.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zendesk by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

