Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $36.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,101,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,117,000 after buying an additional 166,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,873,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,273,000 after buying an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after buying an additional 612,002 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,173,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.