$294.75 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will announce $294.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $300.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,335. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $40.71 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

