Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.15)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $106.0-108.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.81 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. 1,185,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,844. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.87. Appian has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $222.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.19 per share, for a total transaction of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Appian by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.